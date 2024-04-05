Rogue elephant likely to enter forests of Maharashtra: Forest officials

Kawal Tiger Reserve Field Director S Shantharam, in a press statement, said the elephant was currently in the waters of Pranahita river by crossing the two villages around 8 pm.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 April 2024, 09:18 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: The forest officials said that the rogue elephant had entered Pranahita river on the border of Maharashtra and Telangana by crossing the Jilleda and Murliguda villages in Penchikalpet mandal on Friday evening.

It was likely stray into the forests of Maharashtra by midnight if it crossed the river, he said, adding that the operation to chase away the animal would continue till Saturday.

Forest staffers would patrol the banks of the river till the elephant travels for 3 km into the forests in the neighboring State, he added.