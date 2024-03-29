Australian professor floored by avian wealth of Kawal Tiger Reserve

Professor Pradip Ninan Thomas, hailing from the University of Queensland in Australia, immersed himself in the wilderness of Kawal Tiger Reserve for a three-day photographic expedition, culminating last Friday.

Changeable hawk eagle captured by Prof Pradip Ninan Thomas at the core of Kawal Tiger Reserve near Jannaram mandal centre on Thursday.

Thomas who was visiting the University of Hyderabad said that Kawal Tiger Reserve was a fantastic paradise for birders. During his maiden visit to the reserve, he clicked photographs of Changeable Hawk Eagles, Crested Serpent Eagles, Lesser Fishing Eagles and a host of water birds along with a few mammals including Gaur and Nilgai dwelling in several parts of the landscape.

He had spotted the bird species and wild animals at some percolation tanks locally known as Ganishettikunta, Bisonkunta, Gonduguda view towers, etc., He found the forest authorities to be welcoming, knowledgeable and generous with their time. He opined that for keen bird watchers in Telangana and elsewhere in India, Kawal was worth a visit.

Pradip Thomas is an internationally known media academic who has written 12 books on the media, the latest being on the Gig Economy in India. In his spare time, he captures photographs of birds and watches birds. He visited several tiger reserves and wildlife sanctuaries across the country. He lives in Brisbane with his wife, Preetha and Golden Retriever, Moss.