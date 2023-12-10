Nirmal-based NGO distribute sweaters, blankets to tribal families

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:35 PM, Sun - 10 December 23

Nirmal: Dr Appala Kaveri Foundation, a Nirmal-based voluntary organisation, distributed sweaters, blankets and fruits to 60 tribal families to mark the birthday of Dr Kaveri at Burkadelli and Malkapur villages in Mamada and Pembi mandals on Sunday.

Dr Appala Chakradhari, the founder president of the organisation said that they conducted charity programmes in different remote villages of the two mandals in connection with the birthday of Kaveri. He added that a wheel-chair was donated to a differently-able girl, besides multivitamin tablets to women who were diagnosed with anemia in the tribal hamlets.

The members of the organisation travelled on tractors to reach the villages. Organiser of the foundation Maisa Aravind, historian Thummala Devrao, teacher A Rajeshwar Reddy, community elder of Burkadelli Jugnaka Ramesh and many others were present.