Arrangements in place for counting votes in erstwhile Adilabad

Elaborate arrangements have been made for smooth counting votes polled in 10 Assembly segments, across erstwhile Adilabad district

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:17 PM, Sat - 2 December 23

Collector PS Rahul Raj inspects arrangements made for counting of votes at TTDC in Adilabad on Saturday.

Adilabad: Elaborate arrangements have been made for smooth counting votes polled in 10 Assembly segments, across erstwhile Adilabad district on Sunday.

Four venues were created to count the votes in composite Adilabad district. Counting of votes polled in Adilabad and Boath segments would be carried out at Technical Training and Development Centre (TTDC) in Adilabad district centre. Votes of Nirmal, Mudhole and Khanapur Assembly constituencies would be counted at a government polytechnic college in Nirmal.

A tribal welfare residential school in Asifabad is the venue for the counting of votes polled in Asifabad and Sirpur (T) segments. Counting of the votes belonging to Mancherial, Bellampalli and Chennur segments will take place at Aizza College Engineering and Technology at Mulkalla village in Hajipur mandal.

Fourteen tables have been arranged to count the votes. The votes would be counted in 22 rounds. Postal ballots were going to be counted in the first round. The section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) was invoked at the counting centre to prevent untoward incidents. Those who obtain passes from the election commission of India would be allowed to enter the centres.

Restrictions were imposed bursting crackers and processions till 24 after the counting. Traffic is diverted from a fuel station to KRK Colony in Adilabad.