Nirmal sets example in creating lung space

Nirmal: Nirmal has earned the distinction of being the first district in the State to complete the establishment of 582 Palle Prakriti Vanams or Village Parks, setting an example to other districts. Every village and hamlet in the district now boasts of a lung space-cum-recreational facility and the credit for this goes to sustained and coordinated efforts by officials of the District Rural Development Organisation, Revenue and Panchayat Raj Departments and constant monitoring by District Collector Mohammad Musharraf Faruqui Ali.

“Nirmal is the first district to have accomplished the PPV target in Telangana. The process of identification of lands began in the first week of August and the subsequent works were taken up and completed at a rapid pace. The parks are developed on land parcels measuring 20 guntas to an acre,” DRDO V Venkateshwarlu told ‘Telangana Today.’

He said flower, fruit and shade-bearing saplings were planted in the parks, which have walking tracks, benches and various play equipment for children. The maintenance of these parks will be done by gram panchayats and hamlets. A total of Rs 5 crore was granted for developing the parks.

Besides the concerted efforts by officials of the three departments, the Collector too was focused on developing the PPVs. He held review meetings with officials twice a week to monitor the progress of works and this played a crucial role in readying the parks to meet the Octorber 2 deadline.

Nirmal district has 396 gram panchayats and 186 hamlets. All the habitations now have a park. On September 30 last, Minister for Forest and Environment A Indrakaran Reddy formally inaugurated Palle Prakriti Vanam at Velmal village in Soan mandal. He was all praise for the DRDO, Revenue and the PR officials for striving hard to complete the PPVs.

