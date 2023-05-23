Nirmal: Junior panchayat secretaries thank CM KCR for regularizing services

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:59 PM, Tue - 23 May 23

Junior Panchayat Secretaries thank Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and minister Indrakaran Reddy for regularisation of their services, in Nirmal on Tuesday

Nirmal: A group of Junior Panchayat Secretaries thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy for regularizing their services. They called on Indrakaran Reddy and felicitated him here on Tuesday.

President of Nirmal Junior Panchayat Secretaries association Basagutta Srinivas said their long pending dream was realized with the Chief Minister regularizing their services.

The Minister said the government had regularized their jobs considering their services. He stated that it was taking steps to ensure the development of all sections of the society.

Meanwhile, Indrakaran Reddy along with MLC Dande Vittal and Collector Varun Reddy inaugurated the new office of the Regional Transport Officer of the district at Chincholi (B) village in Nirmal mandal. The estimated cost of the facility was Rs 3.50 crore.

He later handed over cheques to farmers whose cattle were killed by wild animals. He said that trenches were being dug around the forests to prevent entry of the animals into human settlements. Reddy also convened a review meeting with officials and instructed them to ensure smooth procurement of paddy grains. He said that 5.59 lakh quintals of grains were already procured.

