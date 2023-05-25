Nirmal poet felicitated in national conference on children’s literature

A total of 189 poets belonging to several parts of the country took part in the national conference

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Thu - 25 May 23

Venkat, a poet from Nirmal town, is being felicitated by dignitaries at the two-day long national conference of children’s literature concluded in Hyderabad for his contributions to the field on Thursday.

Nirmal: B Venkat, a poet from the town and president of Sanskrit language Prachara Samithi-erstwhile Adilabad district unit, was felicitated by dignitaries at the two-day long national conference of children’s literature that concluded in Hyderabad for his contributions to the field on Thursday.

Venkat was also presented a certificate of appreciation. He spoke about children’s literature and shared his views during the event.

A total of 189 poets belonging to several parts of the country took part in the conference, inaugurated by advisor to the government Dr KV Ramana Chary and MLC Deshapathi Srinivas. Kendra Sahitya Akademi award winners Dr M Bhupal, Kanneganti Anasuya, Dr Pattipaka Mohan, Dr Dasari Venkata Ramana, Naramshetti Umamaheshwar Rao were among those who attended the event.

