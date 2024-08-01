Nirmal SP plants saplings under Vanamahotsavam programme

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 August 2024, 09:59 PM

Nirmal: Superintendent of Police Dr Janaki Sharmila said that trees play a vital role for recreation. She along with Bhainsa ASP Avinash Kumar planted saplings on the premises of district police office here on Thursday, as part of ongoing Vanamahotsavam programme.

Janaki stated that trees offer recreation to humans, besides giving oxygen. She wanted the public to take part in the plantation drive and to provide a safer future to coming generations. She informed that 1.98 lakh saplings were planted by the police department of the district so far under the initiative. She underlined the need to protect the saplings.

Avinash told the police to plant saplings in empty places around a police station and make sure to fill the premises stations with greenery.

Nirmal DSP Ganga Reddy, Inspectors Nylu, Gopinath, Ashok, Surender, Praveen Kumar, Mallesh, Naveen Kumar, Reserve Inspectors Ranjan, Ramesh and Ramakrishna were present.