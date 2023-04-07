NIT Warangal inks MoU with Thin Film Solutions

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Fri - 7 April 23

Warangal: An MoU was signed between NIT Warangal and Thin Film Solutions, Chennai, and the documents were exchanged between NIT Director Prof N V Ramana Rao, and Director and CEO of Thin Film Solutions Dr A Subramanyam at the campus here on Friday.

Thin Film Solutions will be supporting the research and development project in the area of Kelvin probe for surface engineering at NIT Warangal.

Both the organizations will work together in the development of the Kelvin probe machine for Surface analysis.

A Kelvin probe machine was contributed by Thin Film Solutions and was also inaugurated on the occasion. Kelvin probe force microscopy (KPFM) is a key electrical mode used in scanning probe microscopy. It measures a fundamental physical property of materials – a surface potential.