Telangana: NIT Warangal inks two MoU

NIT Warangal will offer training to their employees and consultancy for development of roads with special focus on climate resilient design.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:10 PM, Mon - 3 April 23

NIT Warangal will offer training to their employees and consultancy for development of roads with special focus on climate resilient design.

Warangal: National Institute of Technology, Warangal, has signed two memoranda of understanding (MoU) with Maharashtra Rural Road Development Agency, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Pune, and Nivritti Associates, Hyderabad, here on Monday.

Prof N V Ramana Rao, NITW Director, and Sambhaji S Mane, Chief Engineer from Maharashtra Rural Road Development Agency, PMGSY, signed and exchanged the MoU. Under this agreement, NIT Warangal will offer training to their employees and consultancy for development of roads with special focus on climate resilient design.

Meanwhile, the NITW also entered into a MoU with Nivritti Associates which offers corporate training and mentoring to several organisations. Vishwanathan, Director, Nivritti Associates exchanged the MoU with the NITW Director. As part of the MoU, Nivriti will offer training programmes to the students of NITW.