Nizamabad: 1,91,081 children to be administered polio drops

A total of 2.40 lakh polio doses have been procured to administer oral polio vaccine in Nizamabad, the District Medical Officer said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 March 2024, 04:21 PM

File Photo

Nizamabad: As many as 1,91,081 children below the age of five years in the district will be administered a dose of oral polio vaccine on Sunday as part of the nationwide Pulse Polio immunisation drive. The immunisation drive will continue till March 5.

According to District Medical Officer Dr. Sudharshan, the health department has set up 1,007 booths, 37 transit booths and 37 mobile booths to administer the vaccine to the children. A total of 2.40 lakh polio doses have been procured to administer oral polio vaccine in the district, he said.

Also Read Karimnagar: Collector asks to ensure Pulse Polio drops to every child

Dr. Sudharshan has asked parents to get their children below the age of five polio shots at the nearest booth. In all residential areas, primary health centers, government hospitals, anganwadi centers, railway stations and bus stands, polio drops would be administered from 7 am to 6 pm, he said, adding that even children suffering from fever, cold and cough could be administered the polio drops.

Meanwhile, the District Health Department organised a rally to create awareness among the public about the Pulse Polio programme at the Nizamabad District Center on Saturday. Health department officials, AMMs, Asha workers and nursing students participated in the rally.