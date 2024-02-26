Karimnagar: Collector asks to ensure Pulse Polio drops to every child

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 February 2024, 08:17 PM

Karimnagar: Collector Pamela Satpathy emphasized the need to administer polio drops to each and every child in the district during the Pulse Polio programme to be held from March 3 to 5.

The Collector, who conducted a review meeting with officials to discuss the Pulse Polio programme at her camp office here on Monday, instructed officials to take up an extensive campaign in towns and rural areas to educate the people about Pulse Polio and make the programme a grand success with the cooperation of all sections.

Informing that there were 89,273 children below the age group of 5 years, she said that 545 pulse polio centers would be established in the district. While 150 centers would be set up in rural areas, the remaining 395 would be established in towns. Centers would be established in railway stations and bus stands. Medical staff, Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, panchayat secretaries and officials of other departments should participate in pulse polio programme and make it a 100 percent success.

DMHO Dr Sujatha, deputy DMHO Dr Juveria, DIO Sajitha Hathahari, WHO consultant Adal Nigame, DEO Janardhan Rao and others were present.