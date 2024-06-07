Nizamabad collector asks officials to clean sewers to prevent waterlogging

The collector, along with Nizamabad Municipal Commissioner M Makarand visited many problematic areas of the city, examined the drainage in Nizam Colony.

Nizamabad: Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu on Friday directed the officials of the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation to clean the sewers in the main areas of the town to prevent rain water from stagnating.

The collector, who along with Nizamabad Municipal Commissioner M Makarand visited many problematic areas of the city, examined the drainage in Nizam Colony, the sewer near Reliance Petrol Bank on Bodhan Road and the D-54 Canal in Srinivasa Colony adjacent to Qilla Road. He directed the officials to ensure that all drains and canals in the city were cleared of blocks.

During the monsoon season, early measures should be taken so that no area of the city becomes waterlogged, he said, adding that the officials should take measures to remove the accumulated silt and debris in the sewers, and to clean the drains so that rain water does not stagnate anywhere.

“Monitoring should be done to ensure that the works were undertaken in a planned manner and completed on time. Special attention should be focused on the areas where the flood situation has arisen during the last monsoon,”he said.