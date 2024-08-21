Nizamabad Collector directs officials to expedite LRS applications process

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 August 2024, 04:37 PM

Nizamabad Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu

Nizamabad: Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu on Wednesday directed officials to clear all the layout regularisation scheme (LRS) pending applications in the district.

The Collector, who conducted inspections of the non-layout plots in the suburbs of Borgam area along with Nizamabad Municipal Commissioner, directed the officials to expedite the process of clearing the LRS applications.

He asked them to scrutinize the applications in accordance with the government guidelines and first enter the details of all the applications online.

The LRS process should be completed smoothly and speedily without any room for mistakes, he said, adding that during the field inspection, it should be ascertained whether it was a private land or a government.,” he said.

He also asserted that aspects such as survey numbers, number of plot applications, road area and land cost should be considered before clearing the applications.