Nizamabad: EPFO to conduct Bhavishyanidhi Adalat on October 10

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:55 PM, Fri - 7 October 22

Nizamabad: The Employees Provident Fund Organisation(EPFO) will conduct Bhavishyanidhi Adalat through virtual mode on October 10.

According to Assistant Provident Fund commissioner of Nizamabad, B Madhusudhanachary the adalat would be conducted between 11 am to 11.50 am for the EPFO subscribers. The complainants have to take part in the video conference through Webex site by login user name(2642 403 7262) password (enf1234).

He stated that the complainants have to submit their grievances to Mail: ro.nizamabad@epfindia.gov.in, in advance. The participants have to download Cisco Webex application in their desk top, laptop or smart phones to take part in the virtual meeting, he informed.