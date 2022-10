Hyderabad Metro Rail to extend services till 11 pm from October 10

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:25 PM, Fri - 7 October 22

(File Photo) Managing Director, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited NVS Reddy has announced that service hours of the metro rail will be extended from Monday.

Hyderabad: Managing Director, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), NVS Reddy on Friday has announced that service hours of the metro rail will be extended from Monday, October 10, 2022.

“The last metro rail will leave at 11 pm from respective terminal stations while starting the daily services at the usual 6 am. Passengers are requested to cooperate with security personnel and staff of Hyderabad Metro Rail in their efforts towards keeping the metro journey safe,” NVS Reddy on Friday, tweeted.

