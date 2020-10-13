Nizamabad: Exorcist sexually abuses teen, impregnates her

By | Published: 9:21 pm

Nizamabad: Members of women organisation, IDWA, beat an exorcist, who had been sexually abusing a minor girl for the last three months. He even impregnated her.

Prasad was running a ‘meditation’ centre at Pusalagalli, Nizamabad, and used to practice exorcism in name of meditation camps and was cheating women and girls, police said.

As the 15-year-old girl, belonging to the Metpally area of Jagtial district, was facing mental and health problems; her parents approached Prasad who asked them to leave her in his camp for three months.

Believing him, the girl’s parents left the girl in his camp. From then, Prasad started sexually abusing the girl by providing sedative injections. Last week, the girl complained of stomach ache and informed her parents. They took her to a doctor who confirmed she was pregnant.

Upon enquiry, the girl told her parents that Prasad sexually abused her and threatened to kill both of them if she disclosed this to her them. The parents then approached IDWA.

IDWA leader Sabbani Latha, along with other members, reached Prasad’s meditation centre on Tuesday. When Prasad neglected them and gave vague answers, they beat him up and informed the police.

The police registered a case.

