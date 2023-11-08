Nizamabad: Large number of senior citizens, disabled persons chose to vote from home

Nizamabad: In the wake of the Election Commission of India providing the facility to voters above 80 years of age and those with more than 40 percent disability to vote from home in the assembly elections, as many as 17,580 senior citizens and 23,919 disabled persons were provided Form-12(D) to enable them to vote from home in the constituencies falling under the district.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu said so far 889 senior citizens and 858 disabled persons had submitted the Form-12 (D) to exercise their right to vote from home. Giving details of the polling stations established in the district, the collector said 1549 polling stations were set up in 833 areas within the six assembly constituencies -. Nizamabad Urban, Nizamabad Rural, Bodhan, Banswada, Armoor and Balkonda segments.

A total of 7151 poll personnel, including 1778 Polling Officers, 1774 Assistant Polling Officers, and 3599 Other Polling Officers have been assigned responsibility for polling duties through randomization, the Collector said, adding that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were moved to the respective constituency centres through the first randomization according to the polling centres in the district and have been secured in strong rooms.

Regarding nominations, he said so far 34 candidates had submitted their nominations in the district. During vehicle checking, liquor worth Rs.8940799, Rs. 3.80 crore in cash and gold ornaments and other items worth 78.45 lakh were seized, he said, adding that after verification by the District Grievance Committee, Rs.2.39 crore was returned to the rightful owners.