Mulugu SP urges voters to vote fearless

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:04 PM, Tue - 31 October 23

Mulugu: Superintendent of Police (SP), Gaush Alam led a flag march through the streets of the remote Venkatapuram mandal in the district on Tuesday. The event aimed to instil confidence and a sense of security in the residents of this region in view of the Maoist presence.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP said that they need not fear the Maoists during the upcoming elections. “The police force is committed to ensuring their safety and protecting their right to vote,” he said. He also urged every citizen to exercise their democratic right, underscoring the importance of their role in building a stronger and more secure society.

ASP Eturnagaram, Sirishetty, Sankeerth, Venkatapuram CI Kumar, Sub-Inspector (SI) Ashok, and SI Tirupati Rao, and CRPF personnel participated in the march.