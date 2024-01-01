Nizamabad: Officials, people present notebooks, blankets as NY gifts to collector

In a novel initiative of its kind, officials and people in the district presented notebooks and blankets to Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu as New Year gifts on Monday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:18 PM, Mon - 1 January 24

In a novel initiative of its kind, officials and people in the district presented notebooks and blankets to Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu as New Year gifts on Monday.

Nizamabad: In a novel initiative of its kind, officials and people in the district presented notebooks and blankets to Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu as New Year gifts on Monday.

The Collector had earlier expressed the view during various programmes that people should present notebooks and blankets on New Year instead of bouquets and sweets so that they could be given to children in need. As per his wish, officials and people of the district who came to greet him presented a large number of notebooks and blankets.

Overjoyed with the gesture of the officials and people, the collector directed officials to hand over the notebooks and blankets to the authorities of SC, ST, BC and other welfare hostels to be distributed among students.

The decision of the collector to accept notebooks and blankets as New Year gifts was appreciated by the people of the district as it would benefit the students of the hostels.