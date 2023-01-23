Police donate blankets, rice to tribals in Asifabad

Kaghaznagar Rural Inspector K Nagaraju told them not to extend cooperation to Maoists who were following outdated ideologies and hindering developmental activities.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:39 PM, Mon - 23 January 23

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: As part of its community outreach programme, the police donated blankets to 35 elderly tribals and 2 quintals of rice to 10 families in the Maoist-affected Digida village in Dahegaon mandal on Monday. Kaghaznagar Rural Inspector K Nagaraju was the chief guest.

Nagaraju said the police were always at the forefront in serving the community. He cautioned not to set up electrified snares to hunt animals. He told them not to extend cooperation to Maoists who were following outdated ideologies and hindering developmental activities. He advised the villagers to bring their challenges to the attention of the cops. He was joined by Dahegaon Sub-Inspector Sanath Kumar.

On Sunday, Nagaraju and Sub-Inspector Vijay Kumar distributed 20 kilograms of rice to 20 families each at Kondapalli village in Penchikalpet mandal.