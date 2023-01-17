Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 04:52 PM, Tue - 17 January 23
Free coaching for competitive exams in Mulugu for SC candidates
Interested candidates can register on ts study circle website

Mulugu: Scheduled Castes Development Officer Peddireddy Bhagyalakshmi said free training would be given to SC candidates for Group-II, Group-III, Group-IV and other competitive examinations for three months under the auspices of the SC Study Circle in Mulugu District Centre.

Interested candidates must enter their details in the website http://tsstudycircle.co.in from January 17 to January 31. The candidate’s annual Income of parents should not exceed Rs 3 lakh. They should hand over the proof of income obtained after January 15 online.

“Coaching will be given to 100 candidates in non-residential mode and any degree passed candidates are eligible to get the coaching,” she added.

 

