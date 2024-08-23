Nizamabad police deny permission for farmers’ protest

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 August 2024, 07:35 PM

File photo

Nizamabad: Police Commissioner Kalmeshwar Shingenavar has denied permission to hold a ‘rasta roko‘ programme proposed by farmers along with various political parties at NH-44, Mamidipally X- road in Armoor on Saturday demanding the State government to release the crop loan waiver to all the farmers.

The Commissioner in his order stated that the protest demanding to waive off Rs. 2 lakh crop loan of all farmers in the State which was sub-judice before the court of law could create law and order problem, hence, in order to maintain law and order, the permission had been denied.

“It is come to notice that the unlawfully formed farmers and BRS, BJP and left party workers in contravention to law has given a call for unlawful gathering of two person from each house in the Balkonda, Armoor and Nizamabad Rural constituency to organize ‘rasta roko’ programme of farmers under the banner “Chalo Armoor” at NH-44, Mamidipally X- road, Armoor, on August 24 and gather at Sai Function hall, Mamidipally X- road beside to NH-44, Armoor.

With a view to maintain public order and peace, order that there shall not be a gathering of 5 or more people within the Armoor Division of Nizamabad district,”the order stated.

The order will be in force from Friday evening to Saturday 4 pm.