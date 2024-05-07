Nizamabad psychiatrist Dr Vishal Akula delivers lecture on EEG in Trivandrum

He spoke on indications and uses of Electroencephalogram, a diagnostic tool which studies different types of waves in the brain during normal and abnormal conditions.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 May 2024, 03:54 PM

Psychiatrist Dr Vishal Akula.

Hyderabad: As a guest faculty, Dr Vishal Akula, Psychiatrist from Nizamabad, delivered a lecture in Postgraduate training program organised by Indian Psychiatric Society, South zone, in Trivandrum.

Dr Vishal highlighted the use of EEG in routine clinical practice, especially in identifying Seizure disorders, sleep disorders and other organic conditions for effective management.

Over 500 postgraduates students from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala, benefitted with the program. Dr Vishal Akula was felicitated by Organizing Chairman Dr Anil Prabhakaran and Organising Secretary, Dr Jayaprakashan.

The training program was aimed at harnessing the clinical skills and to practice competency based exam pattern laid down by National Medical Council (NMC). Recent advances in the management of psychiatric disorders and updates on new curriculum for postgraduates were dealt at the program.