Nizamabad: Sniffer Dog Goldi laid to rest with police honour

Goldi, a Labrador, who served the State police for over eight years, was laid to rest on Wednesday with all the police honour.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 September 2024, 06:27 PM

Nizamabad: Goldi, a Labrador, who served the State police for over eight years, was laid to rest on Wednesday with all the police honour. He passed away due to an ailment.

Commissioner of Police Kalmeshwar Shingenavar and other senior police officers paid moving tributes and placed wreaths on the coffin of the iconic canine.

Goldi was inducted into the dog squad in 2016 and served as a mine detector sniffer dog. He received several medals and certificates of appreciation during his service.