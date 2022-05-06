Nizampet Municipal Commissioner posted as GHMC zonal Commissioner

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:03 PM, Fri - 6 May 22

J Shankaraiah, GHMC Zonal Commissioner of Serilingampally zone.

Hyderabad: J Shankaraiah who was serving as the Municipal Commissioner of Nizampet Municipal Corporation has been transferred as posted as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Zonal Commissioner of Serilingampally zone.

B Vamshi Krishna who was serving as GHMC Deputy Commissioner of Khairatabad Circle has been posted as the Nizampet Municipal Corporation Commissioner.

