NMC green signal for govt medical college in Jagtial with 150 seats

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:24 PM, Tue - 14 June 22

Hyderabad: Permission has been accorded to start the Government Medical College in Jagtial under Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), from this academic year i.e., 2022-2023.

The Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of National Medical Commission (NMC), which regulates medical education in the country, on Tuesday accorded the permission to start the medical college with a yearly intake of 150 MBBS seats.

Telangana government is aiming to start eight more medical colleges this academic year which starts from August, at Sangareddy, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Jagtial, Mahabubabad, Kothagudem, Mancherial and Ramagundam.

Of the proposed ones, Government Medical College, Jagtial is the first medical college to receive the green signal and senior health officials expect permission from the NMC for others in the coming weeks.