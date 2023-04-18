NMC issues letter of permission for Khammam Medical College

The letter of permission issued by the NMC paved the way for running the classes in the academic year 2023-24 and fulfilled the long pending desire of Khammam people to have a Government Medical College in the district, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:37 PM, Tue - 18 April 23

Khammam: National Medical Commission’s Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) on Tuesday issued a letter of permission for 100 MBBS seats in Government Medical College, Khammam.

The letter of intent was already issued by the NMC following the State government’s application seeking permission to start the medical college here. The minister thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Health Minister T Harish Rao for setting up the medical college in Khammam.

Ajay Kumar informed that arrangements like lecture halls, laboratories and others were made to run the classes. The government has already released Rs.166 crores for development of infrastructure and construction of new buildings for the college.

It was a momentous occasion that the medical college was going to be started in this academic year, the minister said while extending his best wishes to the medical students and the public. The R & B department site in the city and the existing collectorate building complex was handed over to the Medical College for running MBBS classes and Nursing College.

The Government General Hospital has already been equipped with ultramodern medical facilities like Cath Lab, liquid oxygen plant, MCH Centre, neurology, cardiology, CT scan, mother milk bank and others.

Even as the BJP government at the Centre failed to sanction medical colleges in Telangana, the Chief Minister took a bold step to establish Medical Colleges in all the districts of the State for the benefit of medical students, the minister added.