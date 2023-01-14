NMIMS School of Law announces admissions through Law Aptitude Test

The NMIMS-LAT is a national aptitude test that is conducted for admissions at the Kirit P Mehta School of Law (KPMSOL), Mumbai and Schools of Law (SOL)

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:06 PM, Sat - 14 January 23

Hyderabad: SVKM’s NMIMS School of Law has announced admissions into its law programmes through the NMIMS Law Aptitude Test (LAT) 2023. The NMIMS-LAT is a national aptitude test that is conducted for admissions at the Kirit P Mehta School of Law (KPMSOL), Mumbai and Schools of Law (SOL) at Navi Mumbai, Hyderabad, Indore, Bengaluru, Dhule and Chandigarh.

The NMIMS School of Law is offering BA LLB (Hons) and BBA LLB (Hons) programmes, which are designed to provide students with a comprehensive education in law, humanities, and management, a press release said.

The applicants must have secured a minimum 50 per cent aggregate marks in 10 2 or equivalent examination. A merit list will be prepared based on the performance of the candidate in NMIMS-LAT. More details at https://law.nmims.edu/admissions/.