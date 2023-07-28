No case of Railway Interlocking Signal System failure in past one year: Ashwini Vaishnaw

In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today, Vaishnaw highlighted the steps taken by Indian Railways to bolster safety across its vast network

By ANI Published Date - 06:53 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

New Delhi: Indian Railways has achieved a significant milestone in ensuring the safety of its passengers and operations with the continuous upgrading of its Signaling System. Minister of Railways, Communications, and Electronic and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw said that no case of Railway Interlocking Signal System failure has been found in the past one year.

In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today, Vaishnaw highlighted the steps taken by Indian Railways to bolster safety across its vast network. These initiatives include the provision of Electrical/Electronic Interlocking Systems, complete Track Circuiting of stations, Interlocking of Level Crossing Gates (LC), and the implementation of the Block Proving Axle Counter (BPAC) system.

One of the key aspects of the upgrade is the adoption of Electrical/Electronic Interlocking Systems in place of the old mechanical signalling. This centralized operation of points and signals not only improves efficiency but also enhances safety by reducing the possibility of human errors.

Moreover, Indian Railways has focused on strengthening safety at Level Crossing Gates by implementing Interlocking, which further reduces the chances of accidents at these crossings.

The Block Proving Axle Counter (BPAC) system, another crucial component of the upgrade, ensures automatic clearance of block sections. By verifying the complete arrival of a train without the need for manual intervention before granting line clearance for the next train, this system minimizes human-related errors and enhances safety.

In addition to the aforementioned measures, Indian Railways has made remarkable progress in developing indigenous technology.

Vaishnaw informed that the Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system, known as Kavach, is a remarkable achievement. Kavach assists the locomotive pilot in adhering to specified speed limits by automatically applying brakes in case of any lapse by the pilot.

Furthermore, Kavach enables trains to run safely during adverse weather conditions, thus improving operational safety during inclement weather.

Minister expressed his satisfaction with the current state of the Signaling System across Indian Railways. He emphasized that safety remains the top priority for the ministry, and the continuous efforts to upgrade the Signaling System further underscore the commitment to ensuring the well-being of passengers and the efficient functioning of the railways.

