No change in Tirumala special entry darshan and laddu prices: TTD

TTD disputes social media messages about hike in special entry darshan and Tirumala laddu prices. Urges devotees to use online booking facility

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 June 2024, 06:41 PM

Hyderabad: The Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams (TTD) has clarified that there was no change in the price of Rs 300 special entry darshan and Rs 50 Laddu prasadam of Tirumala Sri Venkateswara temple and urged the devotees not to believe in reports doing rounds on social media platforms.

In a statement here on Saturday, the TTD spokesman disputed messages being shared on WhatApp groups about some people mentioning their telephone numbers would could get special entry darshan at a higher price in Tirumala. The TTD urged the devotees to book their slots for darshan on the official website https://ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in

He also disclosed that some tickets have also been allotted to the tourism departments of various states. Devotees who want to come through tourism departments have the opportunity to get darshan package tickets directly through their state tourism websites.

It had also come to the notice of the TTD vigilance wing that some brokers were charging huge amounts from innocent people for booking tickets through the tourism website. The TTD warned of stringent action against such brokers appealed to the devotees to book their slots only through the official websites of TTD and Tourism only.