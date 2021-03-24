No closure of cinema halls: Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav

In a statement, the Minister made it clear that the government did not take any decision to close the cinema halls or halt the shootings.

Hyderabad: Putting an end to speculations, Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Wednesday denied to have taken any decision to shutdown the cinema theatres in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in the State. He said the cinema theatres will continue to operate by duly following the Covid-19 safety norms.

In a statement, the Minister made it clear that the government did not take any decision to close the cinema halls or halt the shootings. He reminded that scores of people who are depending on the film industry directly or indirectly, have suffered severely due to closure of cinema halls and shooting during the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

He assured that the State government will continue to support all the artistes and technicians from the film industry. He reiterated that all the cinema theatres strictly follow the Covid-19 guidelines without fail.

