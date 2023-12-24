No-confidence motion against Nalgonda municipal chairman on January 8

Special municipal council meeting would be conducted on January 8 to take up no-confidence motion against the municipal chairman Mandadi Saidi Reddy, who was also elected to the council from 17th ward as BRS candidate.

Nalgonda: Special municipal council meeting would be conducted on January 8 to take up no-confidence motion against the municipal chairman Mandadi Saidi Reddy, who was also elected to the council from 17th ward as BRS candidate. Out of total 48 councilors, the Congress councilors submitted notice of no-confidence motion (form-2) to the District Collector and municipal chairman with signatures of 30 council members. After verifying the genuinity of the signatures of the councilors, the officials finalized the date for a council meeting for no-confidence motion against the chairman and communicated to 48 councilors and two ex-officio members to participate in voting.

In the municipal elections, Congress and BRS won 20 wards each and remaining were won by MIM, BJP and CPI (M). But, BRS managed to get council chairman post as six MLAs and MLCs registered their names as ex-officio members as per the facility provided to them and participated in the voting. But, situation was changed after Legislative Assembly elections. Eight BRS councilors switched over their loyalty to the Congress during the elections time. The Congress councillors also submitted a no-confidence motion to the district Collector against the municipal chairman.

According to sources, the Congress was moving towards introduction of no-confidence motion against chairman of 13 municipalities in the erstwhile Nalgonda district, which was reorganized into Suryapet, Yadadri-Bhongir and Nalgonda districts.