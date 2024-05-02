Uttam Kumar Reddy says Congress will win 15 out of 17 seats in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 May 2024, 05:42 PM

Nalgonda: Exuding confidence that that the Congress party would win at least 15 out of 17 Lok Sabha seats in the State, Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said Congress would win the Nalgonda seat with the highest majority in all the 542 Lok Sabha constituencies in the country.

He appealed to the people not to trust the false propaganda being spread by both BJP and BRS. Congress had already defeated BRS in the Assembly elections, and it was all set to beat the BJP in the Parliament elections, he said while addressing meetings at different places here on Thursday.

Stating that Rahul Gandhi would be India’s next Prime Minister, the Minister warned that democracy in India could be in peril, if Narendra Modi was elected as the Prime Minister for the third term.

The BJP and RSS have often indicated that they were against the reservation system. There was always a danger of the BJP scrapping the reservation system, he said.

The Minister also challenged the Prime Minister to prove a single instance in history where a reservation quota belonging to one community was removed and given to another community, including Muslims.

He said PM Modi, union Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders are targeting the four per cent Muslim reservation in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. BJP is trying to make a 20-year-old decision an election issue despite the fact that a Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court would take the final decision on a four percent Muslim quota, the Minister added.