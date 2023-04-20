No Covid deaths in Andhra Pradesh: Health Secretary

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:11 PM, Thu - 20 April 23

Principal Secretary of Medical and Health, MT Krishna Babu told that the three deaths registered in Kakinada and Visakhapatnam were not due to COVID

Vijayawada: There are no COVID deaths in Andhra Pradesh, according to Principal Secretary of Medical and Health, MT Krishna Babu.

Dismissing rumours which said three people died of corona virus disease in Andhra Pradesh, he told reporters here on Thursday that the three deaths registered in Kakinada and Visakhapatnam were not due to COVID. While two of them died due to viral pneumonia, another succumbed to pancreatitis, he clarified.

He also said that the positivity rate in the state last week was only 2.12 per cent and medical tests were conducted to about 17,000 persons who were identified during a state-wide fever survey, with preventive measures also taken up.

