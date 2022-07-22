| No Extra Fees To Be Charged By Airlines For Issuing Boarding Pass At Check In Counters

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:49 PM, Fri - 22 July 22

Hyderabad: The Aviation Ministry on Thursday announced that airlines cannot charge an additional amount for issuing boarding passes at airport check-in counters. At present, Airlines including IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Go First charge a fee of Rs 200 if a passenger wants the boarding pass to be issued at the check-in counter.

“It has come to the notice of MoCA that airlines are charging an additional amount for issuing boarding passes from the passengers. This additional amount is not in accordance with the instructions given in the aforesaid order or as per extant provisions of Aircraft Rules, 1937,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The airlines are advised not to charge any additional amount for issuing boarding passes at the airport check-in counters, as the same cannot be considered within the tariff as provided under Rule 135 of the Aircraft Rules,” it further said.

On May 21, 2020, the ministry made it mandatory for passengers to do web check-in and get a boarding pass.

However, on May 9, 2022, the ministry issued an order stating that airlines should encourage, facilitate, and guide the passengers in doing “timely web check-in and bag tag printing” and “minimise or avoid” imposing penal charges on passengers who have not done web check-in.

The ministry on Thursday said the practice of airlines charging an additional fee for issuing boarding passes at airport check-in counters is not following the May 9 order.