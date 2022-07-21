No immersion of PoP idols in lakes: Telangana High Court

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:29 PM, Thu - 21 July 22

Hyderabad: A two judge panel of Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice S Nanda on Thursday made it clear that Ganesh idols made of PoP cannot be immersed in Hussain Sagar and other lakes across the twin cities but only in baby ponds constructed by GHMC for the said purpose. The panel was hearing a writ petition filed by Om Prakash on behalf of the artisans community apprehending jeopardy to their trade and business of making PoP idols.

The panel observed that there is no prohibition on making and selling of idols made of PoP and the only issue was about the nature of water bodies in which these idols are to be immersed. Earlier the panel issued a separate direction to the Commissioner to prevent large congregation of devotees and ensure that they wear masks.

In a contempt case filed by Mamidi Venu Madhav seeking protection of lakes from water pollution. It was observed by the panel earlier that inspite of earlier direction of the Supreme Court no government order has been issued with respect to immersion of Ganesha Idols till date. Keeping in view that immersion of such idols in the lakes would result in environmental degradation and destruction of ecological stature of the environment. The panel directed GHMC to ensure that such solid waste must be immediately sent to solid dump waste yard for recycling to minimize the cause for pollution. The matter has been adjourned to 15th September for further hearing.