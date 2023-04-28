Telangana: Poor response to BJP, Congress Nirudyoga March

The Nirudyoga March by Congress, BJP has fallen flat as the efforts elicited a rather ery poor response from the youth of the State

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:45 PM, Fri - 28 April 23

Hyderabad: The plan of the Congress and the BJP to make the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exam question paper leak case as a talking point in the upcoming Assembly polls and corner the ruling BRS, has fallen flat as the efforts elicited a rather ery poor response from the youth of the State.

As soon as the question paper leak issue came to light, both Congress and BJP tried to take political mileage out of it and even announced that they would undertake “Nirudyoga March” (unemployed march) across the State in which over 30 lakh unemployed youth would participate. However, their enthusiasm did not last long as very few unemployed youth turned up for the “Nirudyoga March” organised by them in a few districts.

Though the party’s district unit leaders widely publicised the Nirudyoga March among students and youth and took up distribution of pamphlets in universities, coaching centres, colleges, libraries and erected hoardings and flexies across the districts, there was hardly any response from youth. In order to avoid embarrassment, the two parties had to take the help of their frontal organisations, especially the students wing, to bring college students to the “Nirudyoga March”.

In fact, BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay, who was keen on making the paper leak a poll issue, was reportedly furious with district leaders as they failed to motivate the unemployed youth for the Nirudyoga March. The BJP had so far held two marches in Warangal and Mahabubnagar districts, where very few unemployed youth turned up leaving the party embarrassed.

Following poor response to the party’s unemployment rallies, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy is now roping in senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to get the attention of the youth of the State. The party is planning to organise a meeting to be addressed by Priyanka Gandhi at Saroornagar grounds in the first week of May to highlight the issue of unemployment.

In fact, in order to attract the youth towards Congress, A Revanth Reddy is making promises of filling up two lakh vacancies within a year of forming the government in the State. “Vote Congress to victory and we will fill up two lakh vacancies in less than a year. He also promised to pay unemployment allowance with retrospective effect during a meeting in Adilabad recently.

Both the parties, especially BJP aggressively campaigned against the ruling BRS and tried to put the entire blame on it, but the youth, who understood the real motive behind the march, are staying away from them.