No loud music, lotteries, or alcohol: Hyderabad police guidelines for Ganesh pandals

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 September 2024, 03:08 PM

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Hyderabad Police have issued guidelines that include a ban on loud music and speakers after 10 pm, prohibitions on lotteries, alcohol consumption, and political or provocative speeches in the pandals.

No permanent structures for idol installations are permitted, and idols cannot be placed on roads or pavements. The advisory stated that temporary pandals must be sturdy, with tarpaulin-covered roofs and safe electrical setups.

Organizers are also required to ensure continuous monitoring via CC cameras. The use of Plaster of Paris (POP) idols is prohibited for immersion in Hussain Sagar and other natural water bodies. Instead, immersion should take place in designated baby ponds.

The advisory further urged that volunteers must be present at all times, and unlawful activities, including gambling and alcohol consumption, are strictly prohibited.