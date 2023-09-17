| 10 Most Famous Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations In India You Cant Miss

10 most famous Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in India you can’t miss

The festival is enhanced by the distinct flavors of each location, creating a genuinely vibrant and varied celebration of the birth of Lord Ganesha.

By IANS Published Date - 09:30 PM, Sun - 17 September 23

New Delhi: India’s bustling and well-known Ganesh Chaturthi festival honors Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed deity of knowledge and prosperity. Ganesha idols are installed during the event, along with prayers, customs, and public meetings. Thomas Cook and SOTC Travel have created a list of 10 of India’s most well-known Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations that you shouldn’t miss:

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Mumbai is known for its epic Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Massive Ganesha idols, ornate decorations, and spectacular processions bring the city to life. The Arabian Sea idol immersion is a highlight that draws a sizable number of people.

Pune, Maharashtra: Pune is known for its rich cultural legacy and its Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Throughout the festival, the city hosts a large number of pandals (temporary decorative buildings) and holds a number of cultural events.

Hyderabad, Telangana: Huge processions with finely carved idols highlight Hyderabad’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The towering and beautifully crafted idols of the Khairatabad Ganesh are especially well known.

Bengal, West: Kolkata: While Ganesh Chaturthi is not as well-known in Kolkata as it is in other regions of India, the city nevertheless sees some lovely decorations and celebrations, frequently fusing the event with local culture.

Delhi: Ganesh Chaturthi is enthusiastically observed in the capital city. Ganesha idols can be found in numerous pandals and temples, and the festival spirit permeates the entire city.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu: The Ganesh Chaturthi festivities in Chennai are a blend of tradition and fun. In addition to processions, idols are kept in the Kapaleeshwarar Temple and other nearby temples.

Goa: Ganesh Chaturthi is enthusiastically observed in Goa. After the event, many villages construct lovely pandals and submerge the idols in rivers or the sea.

Nashik, Maharashtra: Nashik celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with colorful processions and imaginative idols. An important event is the submersion of the idols in the Godavari River.

Bengaluru, Karnataka: Bengaluru hosts a variety of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, including neighborhood fairs and private homes with idols. Important locations include the Bull Temple and the Dodda Ganesh Temple.

Jaipur, Rajasthan: The popularity of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Jaipur is growing. A magnificent display of decorations and public processions mark the celebration.

These are just a few of India’s numerous, exuberant Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The festival is enhanced by the distinct flavors of each location, creating a genuinely vibrant and varied celebration of the birth of Lord Ganesha.