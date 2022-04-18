No need to panic due to rise in Covid infections

By M. Sai Gopal Published: Published Date - 10:43 PM, Mon - 18 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The surge in Covid infections in Delhi and neighbouring States should not become a cause of panic among people in Telangana, researchers and biologists said, pointing out that there was no evidence of a new virulent Omicron variant behind the rise in Covid infections in those States.

The slight surge in Covid infections in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana could be due to increased social gatherings, schools, offices, lack of proper use of masks in public areas and a general return to normal life, experts said.

“There is no evidence of new Omicron variants behind the surge of Covid infections in North India. In the last few weeks, human activity in these States has increased and local governments have done away with all restrictions. Therefore, the slight rise in infections was expected,” former Director of Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) and present Director of Tata Institute of Genetics and Society, Dr RK Mishra, said.

The top biologist, however, urged people to make sure they follow Covid appropriate behaviour at all times. “Just because governments have stopped implementing mask mandates and other Covid restrictions, it does not mean that we forget our individual responsibility. Extensive use of masks in public spaces must be taken up,” Dr Mishra said.

The uptick in Covid positive infections is too small for making a forecast through a mathematical model, said Dr M Vidyasagar, Distinguished Professor, IIT-Hyderabad, who is part of the team that authored the SUTRA mathematical model for pandemic, which had accurately forecasted the trajectory of the three earlier Covid waves.

“The rise of Covid infections in Delhi is not that significant to be taken into account, as locally almost all restrictions were removed. There are no indications that the Omicron variants have suddenly become virulent. The immunity gained through natural infection and vaccination should be enough to contain Omicron variants,” Dr Vidyasagar said.

Doctors have urged people to stick to use of masks in public areas and ensuring individuals above 60 years and adults with pre-existing medical conditions are protected. “At present, we are well placed in terms of immunity. Hybrid immunity comprising of natural and vaccine-induced immunity should be enough to contain the Omicron variants,” Dr Mishra added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .