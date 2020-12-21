‘No payment no work’ dharna by contractors

By | Published: 11:57 pm

Hyderabad: The Contractors Association of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Malkajgiri circle, staged a dharna demanding payment of pending bills here on Monday.

Raising slogans and holding ‘No Payment – No Work’ signs, the members of the Association, said that if their pending bills are not cleared before Wednesday, then all works will be suspended.

For the last eight months, bills pertaining to different development works have not been cleared. As a result, contractors are unable to pay salaries to their employees and are suffering financial losses, said Association president S Bhaskar Rao.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .