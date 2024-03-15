No political party is responsible for drought: Minister Ponnam Prabhakar

The Minister laid the foundation for the construction of Jyotiba Phule Residential Agriculture Degree College for Women at Mugdumpur on Friday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 March 2024, 08:28 PM

File Photo: Ponnam Prabhakar

Karimnagar: Transport and BC Welfare Minister, Ponnam Prabhakar made it clear that no political party was responsible for the present drought situation prevailing in the state. Drought situation prevailed due to lack of rainfall in the month of September, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Prabhakar said that all sections of the people were looking towards agriculture since it was a key sector for the survival of the people.

Stating that farmers were the backbone for the country, he advised the farmers to develop their financial status and produce crops by utilizing less water by following the latest technology.

The state government, which was working irrespective of political affiliations, was giving top priority to the agriculture sector.

He advised the students to become agriculture scientists by getting inspiration from Swaminathan, father of the green revolution.

Stating that education without knowledge was useless, he advised the students to gain knowledge in their studies by doing hard work.