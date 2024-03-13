Ponnam vows to complete Gouravelly works on priority

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 March 2024, 07:34 PM

Siddipet: Siddipet BC Welfare and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has assured the completion of the Gourvelly reservoir works on priority which was built in Akkannapet mandal of Husnabad Constituency.

Addressing the gathering after laying a foundation for a host of development works in Husnabad town with an outlay of Rs 18.50 crore on Wednesday. The BC Welfare Minister has said that Gouraverlly reservoir is first on the list of works he wants to do in his Constituency.

Prabhakar has said that he will build a water plant in every village in his Constituency by roping in Bala Vikasa, to provide safe drinking water to citizens. He has vowed to create an open gym in every village of his Constituency to cultivate health consciousness among the younger generation. Earlier, Prabhakar has visited the Tribal Welfare Residential College girls hostel in Husnabad and enquired about the issues they were facing.

Following the request of the students, he has directed the officials to build a boundary wall around the hostel building for the safety of students besides installing lights and providing a drinking water facility in the hostel.

During his visit he has found the Government Degree College’s new building completed, the BC Welfare Minister has asked the officials to initiate the process of shifting the college into a new building without any delay. He has assured of getting the 100-bed hospital in Husnabad to a 250-bed hospital besides putting efforts to get a medical college in Husnabad soon. Collector M Manu Chowdary and others were present.