Rajender Rao files nomination for Karimnagar LS on behalf of Congress

Surprisingly Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar participated in the nomination filing programme giving rise to speculations that the ticket has been allocated to Rajender Rao.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 April 2024, 05:46 PM

Velichala Rajender Rao

Karimnagar: Though the Congress has not yet finalised the candidate for Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency, Velichala Rajender Rao on Monday filed his nomination for the segment on behalf of the Congress party. Surprisingly Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar participated in the nomination filing programme giving rise to speculations that the ticket has been allocated to Rajender Rao.

Besides Prabhakar, Government whip and Vemulawada MLA Adi Srinivas, other legislators Dr Kavvampalli Satyanarayana (Manakondur) and Medipally Satyam (Choppadandi) also participated in the programme. Earlier, Rajender Rao took out a huge rally from Circus grounds to the Collectorate office with important leaders and workers from seven assembly constituencies in Karimnagar parliament segment.

Rajender Rao reportedly told his followers that he filed nominations following the clear assurance from state party affairs in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy as well as Delhi leaders. Moreover, Minister Prabhakar’s participation is giving strength to the argument. Rajender Rao, who finalised the muhurtham for nomination three days ago, reportedly informed his followers that he would attach party ‘B’ form by 3 pm on April 25, the last day for filing nominations for parliament polls.

On the other hand, another aspirant and former MLA Aligireddy Praveen Reddy and his followers were disappointed with the move of Rajender Rao. Praveen Reddy has also decided to file nomination on April 25, it is learnt. Praveen Reddy, who gave up his claim for Husnabad assembly seat in favour of Minister Prabhakar, has decided to discuss his future with the high command.