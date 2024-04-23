Ponnam clarifies on participation in Rajender Rao’s nomination

By Raghu Paithari Updated On - 23 April 2024, 08:05 PM

Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar addressing press conference in Karimnagar on Tuesday.

Karimnagar: Clarifying on his participation in Congress leader Velichala Rajender Rao’s nomination filing, Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said he had participated based on instructions from the party’s leadership.

Informing that the party leadership unanimously participated in Rajender Rao’s nomination filing, he said the party would make an official announcement within two days. Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Prabhakar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had become jittery after the first phase of parliament elections with the BJP not in a position to tell what it had done in the last 10 years of governance.

Accusing Modi of making communal statements, he said the Supreme Court should take it up suo-moto. The Congress party, which ruled the country for about 60 years, had never done any injustice to any community. Terming the BJP anti-poor, he said the party had businessmen and leaders with a feudal mentality. BJP leaders were misinterpreting former PM Manmohan Singh’s earlier statements that justice should be done to SC, ST, BC and Minorities.

Prabhakar also found fault with Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar campaigning with photos of Lord Ram.