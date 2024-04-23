CM will not waive farm loans by Aug 15, says Raghunandan Rao

Speaking to reporters after releasing a book on the funds given to Medak Lok Sabha constituency by the Narendra Modi government on Tuesday, Rao said the Congress government was not going to fulfil any of the promises made to the people of the State.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 April 2024, 06:14 PM

Hyderabad: Terming Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s poll promises as a political stunt, BJP Medak candidate M Raghunandan Rao said farmers should

“Farmers should not expect the CM to waive farm loans by August. It is not going to happen. All the promises made by him are only to get votes of the people,” he alleged.

Taking exception to Revanth Reddy accusing Prime Minister Modi of inciting communal clashes in the country, he reminded that during the Congress regime, there were communal clashes in Hyderabad to change the Chief Minister in the past.