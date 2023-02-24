No power cuts in Telangana during summer: Jagadish Reddy

Hyderabad: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Friday assured that the government would take measures to provide 24×7 quality power supply to all consumers, including domestic, industrial and commercial during summer.

Speaking to the media after inducting several Congress leaders and workers from Suryapet into the BRS at his residence here, the Minister said the government was taking all measures to supply uninterrupted power to consumers during summer.

“We were expecting the power demand to cross 15,000 MW during summer, but it has already crossed the mark. We are now expecting the power demand to cross 17,000 MW in the summer. We are prepared to supply any amount of power to our consumers uninterruptly,”he said.

Jagadish Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had asked power utilities to purchase power from other sources if necessary to meet the demand.

“The Chief Minister has asked us to see that all sectors get uninterrupted power. He has asked us to purchase power at whatever cost it is available in the market. He does not want people to suffer due to shortage of power,”he said. He said last month there was interruption in power supply as there was a problem in NTPC and two other plants in the State, which was resolved in two to three days.

The Energy Minister also clarified that the State government has no plan to install meters to agriculture motors at any cost. BJP leaders were spreading lies that the State government would be installing meters to agriculture motors, he said. “All the claims being made by BJP are false and misleading. Farmers need not fear, as the government has no intention to do so,”he assured.