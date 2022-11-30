No power tariff hike for 2023-24 in Telangana

Power utilities submitted their proposal in their aggregate revenue requirement for 2023-24 to the ERC stating that the existing charges would continue for next one year.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:14 PM, Wed - 30 November 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: In a major relief to power consumers of the State, power utilities in Telangana have decided not to increase power tariff for the year 2023-24.

The power utilities submitted the Aggregate Revenue Requirement (ARR) and Retail Supply Tariff proposal for 2023-24 on Wednesday to the Electric Regulatory Commission (ERC) stating that the existing charges (2022-23) would continue for the next one year.

Speaking to the media, ERC chairman T Sriranga Rao said a decision with regard to a revision in power tariff would be taken only after a public hearing. He informed that the Centre had allowed distribution companies to hike the tariff by 30 paisa per unit, whereas the discoms would require ERC approval to increase power tariff for 50 paise per unit. As per the Centre’s guidelines, the discoms were asked to install meters at distribution transformers supplying power to the agriculture sector and fix prepaid meters for consumers utilising more than 500 units, he said.

Giving details of the achievements of the power utilities, the discoms stated that the maximum power demand of 14,160 MW was recorded in Telangana on March 29 this year, whereas last year, it was 13,688 MW. The per capita power consumption, which is considered as a growth indicator, was 2,126 units in Telangana in 2021-22 as against the national average of 1,255 units.

The Plant Load Factor (PLF) of TSGenco was 73.87 percent, which is the highest in the country in 2021-22 as against the national average of 56.5 percent. Further, Telangana discoms were supplying uninterrupted quality power to consumers and implementing customer-friendly services through mobile apps. Due to increased investment and establishment of new industrial units in 2023-24, power utilisation in the industrial and commercial sector was likely to shoot up from 13.75 percent to 15.02 percent.

Free power supply up to 101 units for SC/ST domestic consumers was being provided by the State government. Similarly, up to 250 units were given for salons and laundries run by Nayee Brahmins and Rajaka communities respectively. A concession of Rs 2 per unit was being given to power looms, spinning mills and poultry farmers. A total of 27.62 lakh farmers were benefitting from the free power.