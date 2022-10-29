‘No problem if you have a child without a marriage’

Published Date - 03:24 PM, Sat - 29 October 22

Hyderabad: Jaya Bachchan recently appeared on her granddaughter Navya Nanda’s podcast ‘What The Hell Navya’. In the latest episode, Jaya, along with Navya’s mother Shweta Bachchan discussed modern relationships and love. In the episode, Jaya also spoke about how she doesn’t have a problem if Navya chooses to have a child out of wedlock.

Jaya spoke about how they have evolved from her time and said that the physical aspect is ‘very very important’, and relationships can’t last on ‘love, fresh air and adjustment’.

“People will find it objectionable coming from me but physical attraction and compatibility are also very important. In our times we couldn’t experiment, but today the generation does and why shouldn’t they? Because that also is responsible for a long-lasting relationship. If there isn’t a physical relationship, it’s not going to last very long. You can’t be lasting on love and fresh air and adjustment, I feel. It’s very very important,” the ‘Sholay’ actor said.

She went on to speak about the younger lot and suggested that they should get married to their best friends. She also stated that she has no objections if Navya had a child out of wedlock.

“I’m looking at it very clinically. Since there’s a lack of that emotion, the romance today… I think you should marry your best friend. You should have a good friend, you should discuss and say, ‘Maybe I’d like to have a child with you because I like you, I think you’re nice, so let’s get married because that’s what society’s saying’. I have no problem if you have a child without a marriage also, I really don’t have a problem,” the veteran actor added.

On the work front, Jaya Bachchan will be next seen in Karan Johar’s directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.